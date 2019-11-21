10 gift ideas from the boutique gift shops at Carmel City Center

Shop some holiday goodies all in ONE PLACE!

It’s all a part of Small Business Saturday coming up on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Carmel City Center has you covered with TEN great gift ideas from some of their boutique shops.

Jimia Smith – VP & Marketing Director – Carmel City Center, and Lindsay Johnson – Senior Marketing Coordinator and Artistic Director, show us what’s in store:



• 10 gifts from 14 Districts Weekend, Addendum, Bath Junkie, beauty + grace, Out of the Blue Polish Pottery, Linden Tree, nine + roxy, Endeavor, J. Benzal, and Lantz Collective. Lindsay is wearing jewelry from Fishman Fine Jewelers.

14 Districts Weekend, a women’s clothing boutique where clients can find fashionable, but casual apparel from their favorite designers.

 14 Districts Weekend – On Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019 list, these Echo Faux Fur Pull-Through scarves are available in on-trend bold, bright colors as well as classic neutrals. 6 color ways make it easy to select the perfect gift. Addendum offers an unrivaled merchandise assortment including collections of tableware, jewelry, home fragrance, lighting and accessories.

 Iconic Mackenzie-Childs Westminster Resting Deer Bath Junkie offers a wide selection of phosphate-free bubble bath, paraben and mineral-oil free moisturizers, exfoliating salt scrubs and more.

 Holiday Trio Set of Bath Detox Rocks, Sea Salt Body Scrub and Body Butter Beauty + grace is a luxury apparel boutique and photography studio specializing in high-end fashion for the busy but modern woman.

 Private Label leather tote with leather interchangeable straps – very cool strap detail. Out of the Blue Polish Pottery features a full range of pottery, including tableware, baking and serving pieces all hand-painted and handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland.

 Fluted Pie Plate perfect for holiday desserts – handmade, oven and dishwasher safe. Linden Tree is a gift shop featuring home décor accents, clothing and accessories and brings over 30 years’ experience to its new Carmel location.

 Happy Everything Red Polka Dot Platter with vintage ornament attachment Nine + roxy is a lifestyle studio and shop specializing in well-made goods including jewelry, accessories, objects and homewares from independent designers.

 Handmade velvet knot blue throw pillow Endeavor Boutique offers trendy casual every day clothing for women of all sizes, geared toward college students, busy moms and working women.

 The perfect clutches to carry all of your essentials. J Benzal is a luxury menswear and accessories boutique specializing in European cut suiting and shoe collection.

 The Distinguished Gentleman’s Gift Set. 100% silk hand-made ties, exquisite cuff links and delicately designed pocket squares. Included is a free sample of their signature cologne (while supplies last). Lantz Collective has been creating luxury designs for forty years providing tasteful, custom interiors and exteriors throughout the country for discerning clients.

 Give the beauty of art for the holidays. Small original piece by Barry Lantz.

BONUS – Lindsay Johnson is a wearing a cultured pearl necklace with diamond charms from Fishman Fine Jewelers. Fishman Fine Jewelers makes bespoke jewelry, crafted to convey who you are and what you want to say as you move through the world.

Carmel City Center is located at the southwest corner of City Center Drive and Rangeline Road in Carmel, Indiana. Surface parking is available on plaza level (accessible from City Center Drive), in the underground garage (accessible from Rangeline Road) and in the Veterans Way Garage located to the south of Carmel City Center. For a complete listing of shops, restaurants and services visit www.carmelcitycenter. SHOP. DINE. ENJOY. LIVE.

