2020 Dynamic Warm Up with Firefighter Tim

One of the best ways to keep those New Year’s fitness resolutions is to be consistent. Firefighter Tim says injuries are one of the quickest ways to breakup that consistency and slow your progress.

So a great way to prevent injuries from occurring is by properly warming up the body before you start exercising. Also, by getting yourself warmed up, you can help prevent soreness and improve your flexibility. Here’s a great dynamic warm up that can help you meet those goals:

10 heal to toe walks with a floor scoop

5 inch worms

5 Right leg forward/left leg forward reach for the sky/side

5 downward dog into a cobra stretch

5 bird dog/side

5 cat cow

5 open floor shoulder stretch 5 each side