3 communication intentions to set for the new year

Set “intentions,” not resolutions.

That’s the advice from Lisa Mitchell, Communications Expert & Founder of Power Body Language.

She offers THREE easy intentions to set now that can set you up for a more successful new year.

1) The Intention To Be Present

There are so many things fighting for your attention all the time that it can be really difficult to give someone your undivided attention when you’re interacting with them. When you set your intention to be fully present with them, you are honoring that person with your attention and helping them to feel truly seen and heard. Who doesn’t like to feel like they are the center of someone else’s attention? This is especially beneficial when interacting with children who want nothing more than to have your full attention when they are talking to you.

2) The Intention To Listen To Understand, Not To Respond

So often we listen just so we can start thinking about how we want to respond, instead of listening to really hear and understand what the other person is saying. This leads to us missing the details, emotions, and non verbal signals that people are sending us and makes it easy to misunderstand them and cause frustration. By setting your intention to really listen to understand, you pay closer attention to the nuances of communication that provide clarity and let the other person feel fully heard.

3) The Intention To Speak More Positively

There is so much negativity surrounding us right now in the media, on our phones, and even in our own houses, it’s easy to find something to complain about. By setting your intention to speak more positively, you get to be a force for good to yourself and to those around you. Seek to find the positive aspect of any situation and share your positive thoughts with others. When you speak positively and model a positive mindset, it rubs off on other people in a good way, and might even encourage them to find things to speak positively about as well.

These communication intentions are easy to set, and more importantly, are easy to keep! Why not set yourself up for a positive start to the New Year, the people communicating with you will thank you for it!

To learn more, visit www.powerbodylanguage.com or connect on Instagram at @lisamitchellindy.