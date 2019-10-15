3 Reasons kids lie and how to get them to tell the truth

If you’ve got kids, you’ve been lied to at one point or another. It’s not that they are bad, it’s just that kids, like adults, sometimes fail to tell the truth because they fear the consequences that come with an honest answer.

Getting your kids to tell the truth doesn’t have to be an impossible challenge. Most kids really want to tell the truth, they need you to create an environment for them that makes it easy.

Lisa Mitchell, Communications Expert & Founder of Power Body Language and Dave Thompson – False Confession Expert, VP of Operations at Wicklander-Zulawski, share a few key reasons why kids lie and the specific tactics you can use to help get to the truth with them: