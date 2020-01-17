4 Must-Have Habits to begin in 2020

When we say goodbye to motivation, we say hello to ACTION! And small habits are going to push us along long after the motivation has left. The things we do daily have the greatest power and matter the most.

Here are Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley’s 4 must-have habits for 2020.

Eat a cup of blueberries daily.

Blueberries are brain-protectors and memory-preservers. They are naturally fat free and just have 42 calories per cup. While low in calories, blueberries are a good source of fiber and an excellent source of vitamin C. This time of year, they come to us from the county of Chile in South America, the world’s largest producer of blueberries. Find them in organic too! Get more information and recipes at FruitsFromChile.com, and follow them on Instagram at @FruitsfromChile.

Blueberry Breakfast Bread: https://www.blueberrycouncil.org/blueberry-recipe/blueberry-maple-breakfast-bake/

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Blueberry Sauce: https://www.blueberrycouncil.org/blueberry-recipe/crispy-chicken-thighs-with-blueberry-sauce/

Savory Blueberry Bread: https://www.blueberrycouncil.org/blueberry-recipe/savory-blueberry-pizza/

Blueberry Oats: https://www.blueberrycouncil.org/blueberry-recipe/slow-cooker-blueberry-peach-oatmeal/

2. Eat More Veggies

Birds Eye provides delicious, healthy meals and sides that are easy to buy, store, prepare and serve. They are great by themselves or used in many recipes, like Chicken, Cheddar, Broccoli and bacon tots the whole family will love.

You can find all birds eye product at retailers nationwide such as AmazonFresh and Target. Go too BirdsEye.com for more information.

3. Eat a Serving of Prunes Daily

Eat a serving (which is 4-5) of prunes a day! Think of them as your personal digestion-helper. 3 grams of fiber, as well as sorbitols, and polyphenols, which act as antioxidants. And all for under 100 calories. They are great for your gut. Thanks to California’s world renown growing conditions, they are sweet, plump, juicy, and they retain they retain their moisture well. And the taste – they are like candy, naturally! So use them as your on-the-go snack. Get more information and great recipes at CaliforniaPrunes.org.

Soft and Chewy Granola Bars

by Annessa RD

1 cup prunes

1/2 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter

1 egg

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk (from a carton)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cup quick cooking oats

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 cup sliced almonds

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350º. Spray an 8×8 pan with nonstick cooking spray (or, line it with parchment paper). In a food processor, add prunes. Process until dates are chopped into small pieces. (this will take about 20 seconds). Add egg, coconut milk and salt, and process again until creamy. Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the food processor and make sure everything gets incorporated. Add peanut butter and blend/process only for a second. Pour mixture into a bowl (scraping down the sides of the food processor again, so you make sure you get everything), and add quick oats, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds and chocolate chips. Stir until everything is evenly mixed together. Spread mixture into the pan, and spread it even with a spatula. Bake for 30 – 35 minutes. Remove and let fully cool, then cut into 12 bars. Store in an airtight container. Drink a Cup of Herbal Tea Daily

Drinking a cup of herbal tea daily helps life slow down, and offers many benefits. You’ll fall instantly in love with TAZO – their Exclusive Foragers Edition teas which officially launched just a few months ago exclusively at Target. They offer a flavor journey across the US, with four teas inspired by each region of the country. Get more tea information at TAZO.com.



4. Drink more tea – Forager Edition Teas:

• Elderberry Blackberry: inspired by New England, dive into a blend of tart elderberry and notes of sweet blackberry

• Juniper Mint Honey: inspired by the Rocky Mountains, renew with a fresh blend of bright juniper berries, mint & notes of honey

• Prickly Pear Cactus: inspired by the Southwest, delight in refreshing prickly pear flavor and tart hibiscus flowers

• Wild Apple Sarsaparilla: inspired by the Midwest, savor a slightly sweet blend of warm sarsaparilla and crisp wild apple

Facebook: Annessa Chumbley, RD

www.AnnessaRD.com