5 Holiday tech gifts less than $100

Ah, the gift ideas continue with Andy Choi from Verizon. Surprise the “techie” in your life with FIVE gifts under 100 bucks!

• Smart Locator: Secure the Smart Locator to your backpack, luggage, pet carrier and other valuable possessions so you can find an item left behind – especially during peak holiday travel. The Verizon Smart Locator provides location tracking. You will always know how to find your precious cargo.

• Google Home: With Google Home you can enjoy music with a simple voice command and get answers to questions as you head out the door – the latest on local news, traffic alerts as you head to the tree farm, NFL sports scores and more. Sync the Google Home with any other compatible products to help control your lights, cameras and thermostats while you’re away!

• Verizon 5G MiFi M1000 Hotspot: Bring your internet anywhere with Verizon’s ultra-fast, user-friendly hotspot in Verizon’s 5G communities. Gaming is simple with the long-lasting, high-capacity 4400 mAh device that fuels up faster with a quick charge. User controls put your hotspot’s security in your own hands, keeping your data protected.

• kate spade new york gift set: For the fashionistas on your list, here’s the most practical and pleasurable gift bundle from designer Kate Spade. This package includes a hard-shell case and stability ring. The durable case protects your phone and the ring provides an easy grip for busy shoppers on the go.

• JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker: This ultra-portable speaker wirelessly syncs to your smartphone or tablet. Clip it to your backpack or belt for a secure, hands-free way to hit your holiday playlist. Built IPX7 waterproof – so tough against spills in the snow and an occasional submersion on the holiday trail.

Google Home Hub: valued at $99.99

Product link: https://www.verizonwireless.com/products/google-home-hub/?sku=sku3200058

Company website: https://www.verizonwireless.com/