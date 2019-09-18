5 new places to eat and drink around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of new “eats” in the Indianapolis restaurant world!

Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares her long list!

Fountain Square icon Peppy Grill has reopened on Virginia Avenue after extensive renovations.

Also in Fountain Square, Scotland-based BrewDog has opened with craft beer and bar food. It’s at 1140 Shelby St., which is at Morris Street.

A local craft brewery, Guggman Haus, has opened on the west side at 1701 Gent Avenue. That’s northeast of West 16th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Baby’s, a new bar from Kendall Lockwood, opens this weekend at 22nd and North Talbot streets.

A new taco place, Taqueria La Chela, 720 E. 38th St., is getting a lot of attention. It’s east of North College Avenue.

Signs announcing Root and Bone have gone up at East 46th Street and College Avenue.

Nearby at East 52nd Street and College Avenue, Taste Cafe and Marketplace has closed its restaurant operations. You can still find them at the Broad Ripple Farmers’ Market.

For more restaurant news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.