6 new eateries set to open in Indianapolis and suburbs

Wow! So many new changes… and we’re ready! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares who’s open for business!

Rize, a Cunningham Restaurant Group breakfast and lunch spot, has opened in the Fishers District culinary development at 116th Street and Ikea Way.

Kincaid’s Meat Market has also opened in the new Fishers District development at 116th Street and Ikea Way.

Ellison Brewing Co., based in East Lansing, Mich., has opened downtown on Madison Avenue in the former Tow Yard Brewing space.

Taxman Cityway, a gastropub and beer garden, has opened in a historic 1850s livery building on Delaware Street in downtown Indy.

Strange Bird tiki bar has opened in Irvington at the corner of Audubon Road and Bonna Avenue.

The 1718 Bates-Hendricks House Bar has opened at 1718 S. East St.

Foundation Coffee Co., a part of the Patachou family of restaurants, has opened in the historic Marcy Village area on East 46th Street.

And Prufrock Coffee Co. is coming soon to 52nd and College Avenue, right next to the Red Key Tavern.

For more restaurant news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.