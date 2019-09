It’s a real problem… irritating and potentially harmful. We’re talking about being Hacked on Facebook.

Patty Spitler is here from Great Day TV with our Tech Talk Guru, Steve Sweitzer, with what being hacked means, why someone would do it and what you can do.

See more with Steve this Saturday at 10am on WISH TV’s Great Day TV.

To learn more, visit https://www.greatdaytv.com/.