Activities for kids to learn & play over winter break

It’s always great to have fun activities for your kids, and it’s even better when they can learn from them as well.

That’s what Spin Master’s Future of Play initiative is all about!

Nicholas Ramsubick, product development intern at Spin Master, joined us today with a couple of child-friendly activities perfect to keep your kids busy over break.

Activities mentioned today:

How High Can You Go: how to build a marshmallow and toothpick structure to test stability

Make Your Own Plushie: how to create your very own stuffed BFF!

For more information visit, future-of-play.spinmaster.com.