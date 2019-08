As Detective Jack Radcliff, Actor David Oyelowo gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.

On today’s Indy Style, David chats with Tracy about his new movie, “Don’t Let Go,” and the character he plays.

“Don’t Let Go” opens nationwide August 30.