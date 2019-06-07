Actor John Wesley Shipp discusses "The Flash" and attending Indy PopCon Video

Calling all CW fans!

We sit down with "The Flash" Actor John Wesley Shipp, to get his take on "The Flash" and the superhero craze that is Indy PopCon!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This past season, The CW series kicked things up a notch with their annual crossover event entitled "Elseworlds" and brought you back on the show to reprise your version of "The Flash" from the 1990 series.

A constant presence on television for nearly four decades, Shipp has played other iconic roles, including that of "Mitch Leery" on Dawson's Creek, "Lucky Williams" on Sisters, and terrified audiences as Isaac's abusive father "Mr. Lahey" on MTV's Teen Wolf. Other television credits include: Drop Dead Diva, CBS's JAG and CSI: NY, Showtime's The Outer Limits, TNT's The Closer, ABC's NYPD Blue.

John was featured on Broadway in the TONY Award-winning production of Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel at the Plymouth Theatre, Safe Sex at the Lyceum Theatre opposite Harvey Fierstein; other NYC credits include the Stopping the Desert at Primary Stages, Barbara Schottenfeld's Sit Down and Eat Before Our Love Gets Cold and Philco Blues with Judith Ivey at the Westbeth. Regional credits include Juror #8 in Twelve Angry Men with the Judson Theatre Co., Brick in Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Walnut Street Theatre, Curley in Oklahoma! at Little Theatre on the Square, and the Los Angeles premiere of The Killing of Michael Malloy by Erik Jendresen at the Tiffany Theatre.

John is currently in the early stages of work for a new, original play Hank & Jim Build a Plane inspired by the lives of Hollywood icons Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart; the pair had an unusually close (and unlikely) friendship that lasted their entire careers as leading men, and explores their unique dynamic. The original play is written by David A. Gregory, who also co-starred with John on One Life to Live.

John intersperses his professional commitments with worldwide personal appearances -- as a part of a 38-year career in which he has cultivated a loyal fan base, with a diverse resume including "superheroes and psychopaths." Mr. Shipp lives in New York City.

To learn more, visit www.cwtv.com/shows/the-flash/.

