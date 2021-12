Indy Style

Actor Robert Gossett stars in holiday film, “The Jenkins Family Christmas”

It’s a soon-to-be classic holiday film!



In THE JENKINS FAMILY CHRISTMAS on BET, Sisters ‘Baneatta’ and ‘Beverly’ attempt to keep up family holiday traditions following the death of their father, but the arrival of an unknown half-sister shakes things up.



Actor Robert Gossett, best known for his decade-plus run on “The Closer” and “Major Crimes,” chats with Amber about his role and what you can expect from this heartbreaking, yet heartwarming film.