Actors’ Theatre of Indiana presents MURDER FOR TWO

The New York Times calls it “INGENIOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs.”

In this hilarious 90-minute show, 2 performers play 13 roles—not to mention the piano—in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. You won’t want to miss this killer musical comedy!

On today’s Indy Style, Actor Adam LaSalle, playing Officer Marcus Moscowicz, joins Actor David Corlew, playing “The Suspects,” as they perform “A Friend Like You,” and transition into a bit of “Finale Ultimo,” in which they both show off their piano skills! Here’s more:

SYNOPSIS: Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney and the writer is killed…fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills—with the help of his silent partner, Lou. But whodunit? Did Dahlia Whitney, Arthur’s scene-stealing wife, give him a big finish? Is Barrette Lewis, the prima ballerina, the prime suspect? Did Dr. Griff, the overly-friendly psychiatrist, make a frenemy? Marcus has only a short amount of time to find the killer and make his name before the real detective arrives…and the ice cream melts!

MURDER FOR TWO is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder!

• Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the Indiana premiere of MURDER FOR TWO playing at The Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

• Show opens Friday January 24 runs through February 16

• This Saturday’s 2 PM performance and All Wednesday performances, tickets only $25!

• Actor David Corlew as “The Suspects” plays 10 different characters

• Both actors David Corlew and Adam LaSalle sing, act and accompany themselves and each other on piano.

• Call 317-843-3800 or visit www.atistage.org for tickets.

