Actress Rachel Bloom discusses her role in “Angry Birds 2”

We’re not “angry” about this interview!

Rachel Bloom, “Angry Birds 2” and Creator/Star of “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” tells us about her role in the film and what drew her to the “Angry Birds” sequel.

About “Angry Birds 2”:

Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact.



To learn more, visit https://sites.sonypictures.com/angrybirds/site/en/.

“Angry Birds 2” opens nationwide August 13.