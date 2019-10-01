Add these fall looks to your wardrobe

Fall fashion is here… are YOU ready?!

We are talking about the latest trends in fall fashion including snake print, Panama hats, pleated dresses, leather jackets, blazers, booties and more!

Libby Springer, Owner, State of Grace Boutique, shows us today’s looks.

State of Grace Boutique has had their Fishers location for two years and are opening an Indy location (in Broad Ripple) this Saturday Oct. 5. Come anytime from 10am-7pm to enjoy snacks, prizes, and more!

To shop, visit http://www.stateofgrace.shop.

IG & FB = @stateofgracebtq