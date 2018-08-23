Add these pieces to your fall transition wardrobe Video

This morning's chilly temperatures will want you bundling up in your fall layers!

Brooke Magdzinski, CEO/owner of Dottie Couture Boutique, shares new fall trends to make the transition from summer to fall a little easier, yet still fashionable.

This year, Dottie Couture Boutique is donating a percentage of ALL sales to the Make A Wish Foundation and other local charities.

"Shop for a Cause" at Dottie this week to help make Hannah's dreams come true!

Despite being born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and receiving a heart transplant, Hannah is a happy girl and is excited to go to Disney World!

Dottie Couture Boutique is an on-trend boutique that specializes in the look for less. There are three store-front locations in Indiana and an online store that has shipped over half a million orders worldwide. A percentage of ALL sales this year are donated to the Make A Wish Foundation, and other local charities.

