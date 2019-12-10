Advice for planning a winter getaway

If the holidays are stressing you out or the long winter has you a little depressed – there is a solution!

Just grab the family, friends or a significant other and head to a beautiful island paradise.

You should also consider combining this great getaway with a Caribbean cruise, according to Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie. Gabe is one of the top travel experts in the nation, and he’s here today to provide some winter travel inspiration!

For more information, visit www.msccruises.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MSC CRUISES