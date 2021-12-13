Indy Style

Aflac releases Holiday Health Care survey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are nearly here, but are medical bills holding families back from having a joyous holiday season? According to a newly released survey, the high costs of health care could feel like a lump of coal in your stocking, even if you have health insurance.



Health Benefits Expert Jeramy Tipton, of Aflac, joined us on Indy Style today to discuss the findings from the 2021 Aflac health care issues survey.

COVID-19 contributing to increased financial stress:

According to the Aflac study, households that have experienced a COVID-19 diagnosis since the start of the pandemic are far more likely to have experienced high out-of-pocket costs. Most notably:

Nearly two-thirds (64%) had out-of-pocket health care expenses in the last 12 months, compared to 45% of other American households.

Nearly a quarter (23%) reported more than $1,500 in out-of-pocket expenses versus 16% of non-COVID-19 households.

These families were three times more likely to have taken money out of their 401(k) or other retirement funds, twice as likely to have borrowed money from a friend or family, and three times as likely to have filed for bankruptcy compared to families that did not experience COVID-19.

Financial challenges are also putting a damper on holiday cheer. More than half (60%) of American households that experienced a COVID-19 diagnosis expect to be affected this holiday season out of concern about health care expenses. The most common cost-saving actions Americans expect or have taken leading up to this holiday season include:

Reducing overall holiday spending on gifts and/or décorations (41%).

Canceling holiday travel plans to see friends and/or family (40%).

Canceling holiday events (37%).

Even the insured feel the pinch

Roughly half (51%) of households with health insurance still reported out-of-pocket medical costs. And in roughly one-fifth (19%) of these cases, insured households faced medical costs exceeding $1,500.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AFLAC.