Alt-pop singer, Indiana native Christian French performs new single

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alt-pop singer and Indiana native Christian French is launching his first headlining tour at the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis this Saturday.

Christian’s velvety vocals over a simple electric guitar riff creates the perfect chill, jazzy-moody vibe that you need on a lazy kind of Sunday.

In just three years, Christian’s developed a very dedicated fanbase (while he was a collegiate athlete & Pre-Med at Indiana), received solid streaming support across all platforms, toured with Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, and signed to Disruptor Records (The Chainsmokers, Dove Cameron, Lost Kings). He’ll release an EP this Fall, which feels like Ed Sheeran meets Jon Bellion.