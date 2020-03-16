Amazon John brings in a PYTHON SNAKE, a bunny rabbit and a turtle

Would YOU be okay with holding this big guy or getting THIS close tho him? Maybe you should!

On today’s Indy Style, Amazon John, Silly Safaris, dispels some of the myths surrounding Python Snakes!

About Silly Safaris:

Silly Safaris is the leading provider of LIVE animal conservation education in Indiana providing over 3,000 conservation inspiring live animal shows every year throughout the United States of America.

The Silly Safaris mission is to create positive human animal interactions that inspire responsible pet ownership and wild animal conservation.

A Silly Safaris LIVE Animal show is the perfect blend of fact and fun for all ages! Silly Safaris keeps the entire audience involved. Special guests from the audience join each animal for a game that teaches about the natural world. You’ll see a variety of reptiles, mammals, birds and bugs for an experience everyone will remember. Teachers and Families love Silly Safaris, teens enjoy our hip cultural references, and adults try to catch our comedy!

To learn more, visit www.sillysafaris.com.