Indy Style

Amber Hankins, Randy Ollis race ducks at the Indiana State Fair

It is Randy vs. Amber in the Great American Duck Race at the Indiana State Fair.

One water track, four racing lanes, unlimited smiles. Whether you’re chosen to participate or not, everyone’s a winner at the Great American Duck Race!

Catch this unique, educational, and fun show five times daily in the Family Fun Park at the State Fair from August 4 to 22.

