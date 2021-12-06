Indy Style

Amelia’s bakery shows off variety of baked goods, offers holiday pre-orders

This bakery has bread as big as your head! They also have a variety of other goodies, all of which you can pre-order for the holidays.

Charlie McIntosh, Amelia’s bakery manager/co-owner and Lauren Martin, Amelia’s marketing manager, joined us today to share more about the delicious treats you can find at their bakery.

Amelia’s has two locations in Indianapolis. Their Fletcher Place Storefront is where all of the sourdough bread baking happens. The storefront also has a more extensive gourmet grocery selection, featuring local meats, cheeses, seasonal produce, housemade deli items, pantry staples and more. There you’ll find outdoor seating only.



Windsor Park Bakery & Coffee Shop has its own selection of seasonal pastries in addition to its cor e pastries (baked in-house), sourdough bread, espresso menu, and a more limited grocery selection. There is indoor and outdoor seating available here.

For more information visit, AmeliasBread.com.