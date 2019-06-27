Artist Alexandra Nechita brings exhibition to Indianapolis

She captured Oprah’s heart as a child, and now as an adult, Artist Alexandra Nechita has chosen Indianapolis to be the PREMIERE city and first stop on her North American Fine Art Tour.

Why Indy, you ask? Well, we find out!

GALLERY RECEPTIONS W/ ARTIST APPEARANCES

Saturday June 29th from 6 – 8pm

Sunday June 30th from 1 – 3pm

Children’s Event:

Saturday June 29th from 11am – Noon

COMPLIMENTARY TO THE PUBLIC – RSVP’S REQUESTED

This exhibition is presented in collaboration with Road Show Company.

Alexandra’s work is housed in major museums globally, as well as in the collections of celebrities like:

Oprah Winfrey

Alec Baldwin

Melissa Ethridge

Lee Iococca

Calvin Klein

Whoopi Goldberg

Paul Stanley

Little Richard

To learn more, visit:

WWW.CVARTANDFRAME.COM INSTAGRAM: #CVARTANDFRAME #ROADSHOWCOMPANY

www.alexandranechita.com