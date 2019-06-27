Artist Alexandra Nechita brings exhibition to Indianapolis

She captured Oprah’s heart as a child, and now as an adult, Artist Alexandra Nechita has chosen Indianapolis to be the PREMIERE city and first stop on her North American Fine Art Tour.

Why Indy, you ask? Well, we find out! 

GALLERY RECEPTIONS W/ ARTIST APPEARANCES

Saturday June 29th from 6 – 8pm
Sunday June 30th from 1 – 3pm

Children’s Event:
Saturday June 29th from 11am – Noon

COMPLIMENTARY TO THE PUBLIC – RSVP’S REQUESTED

This exhibition is presented in collaboration with Road Show Company.

Alexandra’s work is housed in major museums globally, as well as in the collections of celebrities like:

Oprah Winfrey
Alec Baldwin
Melissa Ethridge
Lee Iococca
Calvin Klein
Whoopi Goldberg
Paul Stanley
Little Richard

To learn more, visit: 

WWW.CVARTANDFRAME.COM   INSTAGRAM:  #CVARTANDFRAME   #ROADSHOWCOMPANY

www.alexandranechita.com 

