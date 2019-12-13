Artist Hugh Syme discusses legendary works and new book “Art of Rush”

Step into 2020 with a brand-new look!

Mollie Tavel - Director of Growth and Community Engagement, Dr. Tavel, shares a few fashion trends in the optical space to keep in mind!

o During the Fall and Winter months, a lot of brands are promoting frames in beautiful bold colors including burgundy, moss, darker blues, and navy. We, of course, continue to see the traditional metal finishes and plastics in gray, tortoise, and black that transition nicely from season to season. Overall, the optical industry is giving us more opportunities to play with color and style! o In terms of frame style trends, designers are leaning towards new and interesting shapes that branch out from traditional round or square lenses. o Big, bold frames are still trending. We have already adopted the double bridge frame trend, and you are seeing people wearing clear and lightly tinted crystal frames. Now we’re seeing more designers lean in on large lenses, and they’re creating them with a new take on traditional shapes.