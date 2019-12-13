Artist Hugh Syme discusses legendary works and new book “Art of Rush”

He’s best known for his artwork and cover concepts for world famous musicians and bands, including Rush, Aerosmith, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Styx and more. Now, Legendary Artist Hugh Syme is hosting a gallery of his works and you’re invited!
Hugh will be in Indianapolis on Saturday, December 14 Syme for an exclusive book signing of Art of Rush, a book that focuses on his artwork for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Canadian trio, Rush.
• ABOUT THE BOOK: Art of Rush is a 272-page coffee table book that delves into the 40-year relationship with Rush and their longtime artist and illustrator Hugh Syme.
• Gallery info: Renditions Fine Art, Framing, & Photography is located at 6935 Lake Plaza Dr.
Indianapolis, IN 46220
To learn more, visit: