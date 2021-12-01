Artists to hold bonfire concert to collect goods for homeless

S’mores, visual art, and a giving community are just some of the things you can expect to see at the Bonfire + Jam, and it’s all for a good cause!
Allison Victoria, singer, songwriter and emcee, joined us today to share how we can support the Indy community and gave us a preview of what we can expect to hear this weekend.
This event is a community movement to collect blankets, coats and umbrellas for those that may be in need.
It’s happening at Re:Public on Saturday, December 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More about Allision Victoria:
Allison Victoria is a self-taught musician from Indianapolis, IN.
Her style ranges from soul, hip-hop, Rnb, folk, gospel, pop, jazz & much more.
Allison always brings a refreshing rawness on and off the stage.
She rooted herself in the community by using her art with purpose by performing at a variety of events for the people.
Her mission is to be a true voice for others and spread love one song at a time.
For more information visit:
Facebook.com/AllisonVictoriaMusic