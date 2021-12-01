Indy Style

Artists to hold bonfire concert to collect goods for homeless

S’mores, visual art, and a giving community are just some of the things you can expect to see at the Bonfire + Jam, and it’s all for a good cause!

Allison Victoria, singer, songwriter and emcee, joined us today to share how we can support the Indy community and gave us a preview of what we can expect to hear this weekend.

This event is a community movement to collect blankets, coats and umbrellas for those that may be in need.

It’s happening at Re:Public on Saturday, December 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More about Allision Victoria:

Allison Victoria is a self-taught musician from Indianapolis, IN.

Her style ranges from soul, hip-hop, Rnb, folk, gospel, pop, jazz & much more.

Allison always brings a refreshing rawness on and off the stage.

She rooted herself in the community by using her art with purpose by performing at a variety of events for the people.

Her mission is to be a true voice for others and spread love one song at a time.

For more information visit:

Facebook.com/Arts4learningIN

Facebook.com/AllisonVictoriaMusic

Instagram.com/allisonvictoriamusic