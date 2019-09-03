ATI Presents Musical Comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”

They’re just a bunch of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels!”

Prepare yourself for a few laughs when you come see this performance by the Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Director Michael Blatt describes what’s in store, while we get treated to a tiny snipped of the hilarity that’ll soon ensue.

For Tickets – 317-843-3800

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”

Sept. 6-29

The Studio Theater

About “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”:

Based on the popular 1988 MGM film, this musical comedy takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Lawrence Jameson makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. Freddy Benson more humbly swindles women by waking their compassion with fabricated stories about his grandmother’s failing health. After meeting on a train, they attempt to work together, only to find that this small French town isn’t big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: the first one to extract $50,000 from a young female target, heiress, Christine Colgate, wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing, humming and guessing to the end! Sophisticated and suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score and was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards!

