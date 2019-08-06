Author Shares Tips for Raising Smart, Confident Kids at Each Stage of Childhood

Start developing your child’s brain, one “silly” game at a time! “Johnny Whoops,” anyone?

Patricia Wilkinson, Co-Author, BRAIN STAGES: How To Raise Smart, Confident Kids and Have Fun Doing It, shares a few ways parents can do right now to encourage their child’s development. These include:

• The best form of praise that builds confidence and self-esteem
• The surprising reason your third-grader tunes you out
• Why first-graders need lots of exercise and are too young to be diagnosed with ADHD
• Fun activities for engaging kids disinterested in school and learning
• A range of practical information about effective praise, nutrition, screen time, social development, academic levels, and more
• Tips for teaching children social skills and the art of building relationships

