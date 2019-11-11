Award-winning author shares story of learning the true history of her family

For most of her life, Award-winning Author Margaret McMullan was shielded from her Jewish heritage. But after discovering a long-lost cousin, Richard Engel de Jánosi, listed in Israel’s Holocaust Museum, McMullan embarks on a journey to learn about the true history of her family.

Today on Indy Style, Margaret chats with Amber about her new memoir, “Where the Angels Lived: One Family’s Story of Exile, Loss, and Return,” which documents her research and her semester in Richard’s homeland of Pécs, Hungary, as she walks in his footsteps and discovers her hidden Jewish ancestry.



Margaret will be attending book talk and signing events in Indianapolis.

