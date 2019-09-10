Award-winning lineup for Indy Jazz Fest

Talent and taste come together in today’s kitchen segment, as David Allee, Indy Jazz Fest, makes us some Shrimp Ceviche and two cocktails – a Havana Club Rum and a Hurricane.

We also learn more about the fun to be had a this year’s Indy Jazz Fest, too!

2019 Indy Jazz Fest takes on international vibe September 12-21

Lineup to feature shows “All Around Town” and return of fan-favorite Block Party

Many events FREE for the whole family

Tickets on sale now

WHAT: Now celebrating more than 20 years as a mainstay in the Indianapolis arts and culture scene, the annual Indy Jazz Fest returns in 2019 with a 10-day lineup celebrating the legacy of jazz, modern masters and the discovery of new jazz stars. With an international vibe, this year’s festival will include Caribbean sounds, acts from the Dominican Republic and beyond, and will feature notable Indianapolis performers and award winning national acts.

WHEN: September 12-21, 2019

LINEUP INCLUDES:

• GRAMMY Award-winning Cuban-American trumpeter and composer Arturo Sandoval

• GRAMMY Award-winning versatile guitarist Bill Frisell

• Fusion powerhouse and GRAMMY Award-winning Australian-born guitarist Frank Gambale featuring Dennis Chambers

• APA Cole Porter Fellowship 2019 winner Emmet Cohen

• Coast to Crossroads band featuring saxophonist Rob Dixon, guitarist and eight string wonder Charlie Hunter and The Headhunters drummer Mike Clark

• A special collaboration between Jazz En Dominicana and Pavel & Direct Contact for an exciting presentation at the Indianapolis Central Library entitled Dominican Republic “La Hispanola”

• French jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimée takes a deep dive into the Stephen Sondheim songbook at The Cabaret

• The return of fan-favorite finale Indy Jazz Fest Block Party featuring hometown jazz heroes for a nine hour, 12 band showcase

• …and much more

MULTIPLE VENUES: Each day of the festival, visitors are welcomed into a new space where the interaction with music and fellow community members is exciting. Since 2009, the multiple venue approach brings together a diversity of jazz styles with the history and culture embedded in some of the city’s most renowned performance locations. Indy Jazz Fest will once again be in venues “All Around Town” featuring performances at the Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center, The JazzKitchen, IUPUI Campus Center, Indianapolis Central Library, The Cabaret, Schrott Center for the Arts, Chatterbox Jazz Club, and more.

Sponsorship Information

Indy Jazz Fest continues to be an example of community success through the dedication and support of its generous sponsors Eskenazi Health, REI Real Estate, The Law Firm of Foley & Abbott, IUPUI, Musician’s Repair, Faegre Baker Daniels, The National Bank of Indianapolis, Taft, Scofield Digital Storytelling, Printing Partners, Bohlsen Group, DCG: Digital Color Graphics, Enviro Forensics, Ice Miller and My Plastic Surgery Group.

Indy Jazz Fest is also made possible in part by the Lilly Endowment, Inc.; Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc.; Indiana Arts Commission; Christel DeHaan Family Foundation; the Frank Curtis and Irving Moxley Springer Fund, a fund of the of Central Indiana Community Foundation; the VanRiper Woodard Family Foundation; Arts Council of Indianapolis; Arthur Jordan Foundation and the Nicholas H. Noyes, Jr., Memorial Foundation.

Arts and community partnerships include The Jazz Kitchen, Chatterbox Jazz Club, IndyGo, Indianapolis Marion County Central Library, University of Indianapolis, WICR 88.7, WFYI, NUVO, Speedway Chamber of Commerce, Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center, The Cabaret, The Athenaeum, IPS Shortridge High School, Daredevil Brewing Co., Mark Sheldon Photography, Yinger Design, Yats and Bebop Pizza Kitchen.

A variety of support levels and special advantages have been designed to make sponsorship experiences both enjoyable and rewarding. Those interested in learning more about sponsoring the 2019 Indy Jazz Fest can contact us at (317) 966-7854 or erica@indyjazzfest.net.

About the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation

The Indianapolis Jazz Foundation is a 501 c(3) that was founded in 1996 to preserve the legacy and promote the future of jazz in Indianapolis. Its premier event, IndyJazz Fest, is a community wide celebration of Indianapolis’ rich jazz legacy. Native jazz icons such as Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Wes Montgomery, JJ Johnson, Slide Hampton and Freddie Hubbard helped shape Indianapolis’ fertile musical landscape. Their efforts were enriched by music venues on Indiana Avenue and throughout the city, which cultivated a “scene” that significantly influenced this uniquely American music genre. At the festival and events throughout the year, audiences experience Indianapolis’ inspiring jazz heritage through modern day world class music, workshops, panel discussions and social experiences. The Indianapolis Jazz Foundation appeals to a community excited about the future of quality music and the benefits to the cultural landscape of Indianapolis.

About Indy Jazz Fest

Indy Jazz Fest is the preeminent performance event of the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. A celebration of community and culture that showcases jazz music in a variety of great venues across the city, Indy Jazz Fest will ultimately reach upwards of 34,000 people through a combination of performances, workshops, school concerts, master classes, and community partnerships, as an integral cog in the Indianapolis arts scene. Indy Jazz Fest has become a cultural icon since its start in 1999. With an increased emphasis on jazz education, Indy Jazz Fest has expanded from just one day to an entire experience, ultimately benefiting the Indianapolis arts community throughout the year by creating meaningful links between jazz education and the city’s jazz performance scene. The 2019 Indy Jazz Fest will take place September 12-21, 2019.

For more information, visit www.indyjazzfest.net.

