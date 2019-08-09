Back-to-School Breakfast Options

Is breakfast a struggle in the morning? Are the kids already getting bored with cereal and waffles?

Let’s switch things up a bit and add some nutrition in there, too!

Tara Rochford, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Healthy Living Blogger at Tara Rochford Nutrition, shares two SIMPLE, make-ahead meals that are perfect fuel for the start of the day.

DIY Power Oatmeal Mix:

This oatmeal mix includes:

Oats- whole grains, may benefit heart health, high in fiber – specifically beta-glucans which are known to help lower cholesterol, and contain a number of vitamins and minerals

Quinoa flakes- a complete source of protein,

Chia seed – high in fiber and healthy fat (omega 3 fatty acids)

Flax meal- also high in fiber and healthy omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals (B vitamins, copper, magnesium, and more)

Sliced almonds- almonds are a good source of monounsaturated fats, protein, fiber, and antioxidants

Cinnamon- adds a touch of sweetness and warmth

DIY Power Oatmeal Packets

Ingredients:

2 cups quick oats (for quicker cooking)

½ cup quinoa flakes

2 tablespoons chia seeds (great source of omega 3 fatty acids, calcium, and iron

2 tablespoons flax seeds

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

To make the packets:

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place or divide into 9 packets/zipper top bags with ⅓ cup in each.

To make a single serving hot:

1/3 cup of mix (1 packet)

2/3 cup water

½ mashed banana, optional

Toppings: nut or seed butter, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds or walnuts, fresh or frozen fruit, anything that sounds delicious

For a single serving use 1 part oats with 2 parts water (example, 1/3 cup of mix and 2/3 cup of water).

To make, bring the water to a boil over high heat. Stir in the oats, then reduce the heat to low and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally allowing the oats to thicken. This will take about 5 minutes.

To make a single serving cold (overnight oats):

½ mashed banana

⅓ cup of mix (1 packet)

⅔ cup of milk of your choice, such as unsweetened almond milk, Ripple pea milk, Kefir, or oat milk

1 teaspoon maple syrup, or sweetener of choice

Smash the banana in a container you can seal.

Mix in the oat mixture, milk of choice, and maple syrup. Stir to combine, cover and store in the fridge for at least one hour or overnight. Remove the lid and top with desired toppings.

Healthy Homemade Breakfast Freezer Sandwich:

Ingredients

6 eggs

1 ½ cups finely chopped broccoli

½ cup cheddar cheese (optional)*

1 teaspoon salt

6 whole grain English muffins, gluten free if necessary

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spritz 6 muffin tins with with nonstick cooking spray. Crack each egg into a separate muffin tin. Divide the teaspoon of salt evenly between each egg and gently scramble. Divide the chopped broccoli between the 6 scrambled eggs and gently stir within the muffin tin. Top each egg and broccoli mixture with with equal amounts of the cheddar cheese if using. Place the muffin tin in the oven and bake 20-25 minutes or until the eggs are cooked through. Tear 6 pieces of aluminum foil into equal pieces and place an English muffin on top of each foil piece. Once the eggs are cooked, remove them from the muffin tin by using a spoon (be careful because they will be hot!) and place each egg/broccoli muffin on an English muffin and wrap in foil. Store in the freezer and thaw before enjoying. We pull them out the night before and allow to thaw in the fridge, then microwave for about a minute just before we eat.

You can find these recipes and more from Tara at:

tararochfordnutrition.com

Tara Rochford Nutrition on Facebook and TaraRochford on Instagram