Back-to-School Fashion on a Budget

Dress those kids “back-to-school” ready for a FRACTION of the cost. And while you’re at it, why not stock up for Halloween and Christmas, too?!

Dawn Pfannenstiel, Event Organizer, Just Between Friends, shows us some of the deals to be had at this year’s “Just Between Friends Kids Consignment Event!”



Just Between Friends

August 7 – 10, Hamilton County Fairgrounds

• Just Between Friends is a big kids’ consignment event that helps families save and make money on “anything and everything you need to raise a child”

• Local families can make money by selling the items their families have outgrown – they price their own items and earn 60-70% of sale price

• Families can also save money – typically 50 – 90% on items they need for their families. They are very gently used or new.

• At the fall event, families can find GREAT deals on back-to-school, Halloween, holiday and sporting outfits.

• JBF of Indy also supports the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County

To learn more, visit:

www.northindy.jbfsale.com

Hours –

August 7: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

August 8: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

August 9: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm..

August 10: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.