Back-to-School Gadgets Video

Whether your kids have started school or start after Labor Day, it's time to get the most out of the latest tech products!

Gadget Gram's David Novak highlights this season's trendiest products to prep your kids for the new school year:

Nanoleaf Remote

$49.99; www.nanoleaf.me

The Nanoleaf Remote is a smart home remote control that makes it a breeze to control all of your IoT devices right from the palm of your hand. Bluetooth-enabled and Apple HomeKit-ready, the Remote lets users fully customize their entire home with a quick turn of the wrist. Featuring a striking dodecahedron (12-sided) design, the Nanoleaf Remote controls all third-party HomeKit products, as well as Nanoleaf Light Panels. Turn on the lights, lift window blinds, and increase the temperature a notch by triggering different pre-set scenes. Set a different scene for each face of the Remote with the Nanoleaf Smarter Series$3 - $8; www.bnutty.com B.Nutty was founded by an Indiana mom that wanted to find a healthy fundraising activity for her family’s afterschool activities. Great for school lunches, B.Nutty is nutritious, delicious and gluten-free, providing a healthy snack that satisfies hunger without empty calories. Available in a variety of flavors, such as Irresistible Pretzel, S’more Dreams, and Blissful Blueberries, to satisfy any PB lover.$336; www.aromatechscent.com Diffuse your essential oils with ease and elegance with the AroMini Bluetooth home diffuser. Whisper-quiet yet powerful, this essential oil diffuser preserves the integrity of your essential oils and provides quality scent with style in your living room, bedroom or small office. Available in Modern Black. Covers 1,000 sq.ft. with a 24/7 timer and Bluetooth connectivity.$799; www.digilab.dremel.com Designed for students, the Digilab 3D20 3D Printer gives you countless hours of high quality printing with the most reliable low-cost 3D printing. Quickly and easily make your first print out of the box; the intuitive and user-friendly interface minimizes the 3D printing learning curve, ideal for even the youngest of students. It features a fully enclosed design that helps prevent projects from warping and keeps curious hands out of the printing area. Dremel has ready-to-use curriculums and project ideas available to get teachers and students printing within minutes$229; www.kwikset.com Unlock your smart home with the latest Touch-to-Open Kevo Smart Lock, powered by your smart phone and Bluetooth. Fumbling for your keys is now a thing of the past. Touch Kevo to lock or unlock for a smarter, more convenient way to enter or leave your home. It’s perfect for kids coming home from school and parents that want to make sure their kids can access the house while they are at work. Kevo has a feature called eKeys, which gives you the ability to access your home from your smartphone. You can assign different types of eKeys and set specific time periods for each. You’ll even get a notification when an eKey is used.$70 - $80; www.dribbleup.com DribbleUp Smart Balls are hand-stitched and official size. Available in soccer and basketball versions, they track your performance using any smart device. The soccer ball connects to the DribbleUp app, and provides a virtual trainer to take your skills to the next level. Live audio and virtual cones provide instant training feedback and track your progress. Drills are suitable for players of all levels and ages, and can be used indoors or outdoors. The basketball works the same way, and measures your crossover speed, dribble hesitation, and endurance level. It also tracks your dribbling live with an interactive dribble speed meter. Both balls require no batteries or charging.$99; www.playroxs.com ROXs 2 is an interactive gaming system designed to take kids away from the TV, encouraging them to run, jump and play … indoors or outdoors, It has advanced scanning technology featuring interactive action pebbles (PEBBs). The Bluetooth-enabled system features eight PEBBs and a base station equipped with scanner, speaker, accelerometer and wireless charging. The A-Champs app (Android and iOS) allows kids to choose from a variety of fun and challenging games. Good for all ages, the ROXs 2s allows kids to compete against their friends, team up or beat their high score.

Go to www.GadgetGram.com for more fun products!

