Baconfest comes to Indy

Get your bacon ON!! Baconfest comes to Indy this weekend and you’ll have your pick of more than TWENTY restaurants to choose from. We say, visit them all!

In our kitchen today to tell us more about the tasty event are Ryan Pickering, Offsite Events Chef, Huse Culinary, Gunner, Q95 Radio Personality and Juan Bravo, owner of Don Juan Taqueria. What are we having? Root Beer Glazed Bacon and Papa y Chorizo. YUM!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1012461095785180/

Sixth annual BaconFest is on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Pavilion at Pan Am

Twenty restaurants will be offering bacon- and pork-inspired dishes

VIP and early admission doors open at 11 a.m., general admission at Noon

The event ends at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for early admission and $25 for general admission

VIP is already sold out!

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite dish

Tickets can be purchased online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indys-baconfest-2020-tickets-81748410697

21 and over event

Baconfest comes to Indy

BACON & PORK INSPIRED DISHES TO BE SERVED FROM SOME OF THE CIRCLE CITY’S BEST RESTAURANTS DURING BACONFEST

WHO: iHeartMedia

WHAT: Indy’s Baconfest

WHERE: The Pavilion at Pan Am

201 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46225

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Doors for VIP open at 11 a.m.

Doors for general admission open at Noon

WHY: The sixth annual Baconfest presented by iHeartMedia and Indiana Pork Farmers

allows attendees to taste bacon and pork inspired dishes from some of the best

restaurants and chefs in Indianapolis all under one roof. Twenty restaurants will be

serving dishes such as bacon macaroni and cheese, bacon covered donuts, pepper

house bacon and smoked Gouda grits, bacon patty sliders and more.

Participating restaurants include:

• Burger Study

• Checkered Flag

• Damn Creative Grilled Cheese

• Drake’s Keystone

• Fat Dan’s Deli

• Greek Islands

• Huge Impact

• Jack’s Donuts

• Kincaid’s

• LouVino

• Plate It Up Catering

• Porkopolis BBQ

• Rooster’s Kitchen

• Spoke & Steele

• Sullivan’s

• The Savory Swine

• Titus Bakery

• Upland

VIP, early admission and general admission tickets are available. Early admission begins at

11 a.m. and general admission begins at Noon. For more information and to purchase

tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2QtdANR.