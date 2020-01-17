 
 

Bad Boys for Life, Dolittle and Troop Zero make their way into theaters this weekend

by: Amber Hankins
Humor and drama take center stage at theaters this weekend. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us what’s playing:

Bad Boys for Life — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for one more go-round as wild Miami cops who are closer to retirees than riotous these days.
Dolittle — Robert Downey Jr. launches his post-Iron Man career with this CGI funfest as a 19th century veterinarian who finds he can talk to the animals.
Troop Zero — Mckenna Grace stars in this Southern-fried dramedy as a Georgia kid who dreams of sending her voice into outer space. With Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan.
Video: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Angelina Jolie returns as the dark fairy queen facing her new enemy: the in-laws! Lighter and funnier than the first. Stream It.

For movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.

