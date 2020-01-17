Bad Boys for Life, Dolittle and Troop Zero make their way into theaters this weekend

Humor and drama take center stage at theaters this weekend. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us what’s playing:
Bad Boys for Life — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for one more go-round as wild Miami cops who are closer to retirees than riotous these days.
Dolittle — Robert Downey Jr. launches his post-Iron Man career with this CGI funfest as a 19th century veterinarian who finds he can talk to the animals.
Troop Zero — Mckenna Grace stars in this Southern-fried dramedy as a Georgia kid who dreams of sending her voice into outer space. With Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan.
Video: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Angelina Jolie returns as the dark fairy queen facing her new enemy: the in-laws! Lighter and funnier than the first. Stream It.
