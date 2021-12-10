Indy Style

Bailey & Wood offers ‘Mortgages in a Snap’ with Jeff Saturday

You may know Jeff Saturday as a Colts Super Bowl champion, and now you can see him partnering with Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender as they pair up for “Mortgages in a Snap,” Bailey & Wood’s current marketing and community outreach campaign.

Saturday joined us today along with Grant Lyons, Senior Mortgage Consultant, and Walker Wood, son of Bailey and Wood owner Mike Wood. You can see Walker across Central Indiana as the co-star of Bailey & Wood’s “Mortgages in a Snap” commercial and digital campaign, along with Saturday.

To learn more information about Bailey and Wood visit, bawfg.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BAILEY & WOOD FINANCIAL GROUP.