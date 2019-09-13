Bands, food, and more at Carmel PorchFest

Family-friendly. Open to the public… and FREE!

We learn more about the Carmel PorchFest with Melanie Brewer, City of Carmel, Project Manager, and Haley Jonay, Singer/Songwriter and PorchFest Participant.

AAA Insurance Carmel PorchFest

o Sunday, September 15th from 1 – 5:30 pm

o 45 bands on 19 porches in Carmel’s Arts and Design District

o Located at 1st Street NW and 1st Ave NW, Carmel, IN

o Parking available in near by Sophia Square Parking Garage

o Food and beverage vendors available, including beer and wine

o Haley Jonay – a twenty-year-old singer/songwriter from Greenfield, IN. Haley plays acoustic guitar, piano, and ukulele which compliments her mesmerizing vocals. Her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Wilderness, which Haley wrote, composed, recorded, produced, and performed by herself, is available now. www.haleyjonay.com

 Haley Jonay plays on Porch 11 at 1:45 pm at the AAA Insurance Carmel PorchFest

To learn more, visit:

o www.carmelporchfest.org

o www.facebook.com/carmelporchfest

