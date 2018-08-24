Bartender shares recipe for the official cocktail of Devour Indy Video

Experience Indy’s city wide dining experience, Devour Indy, at more than 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus through September 2. Search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side of town (downtown, east, midtown, north, south or west) or cuisine type. To take advantage of these special meal deals, simply determine which restaurant you would like to visit, make reservations, if needed, and Devour Indy!

Faegre Baker Daniels is a full-service law firm providing business solutions to local, national and international organizations.

The firm is proud to partner with Devour Indy in 2018, allowing foodies the opportunity to participate in Round Up for Riley, a charitable give-back program.

Kathy Osborn, partner at Faegre Baker Daniels, explains how service to the community is one of the company's core values and has a long history of firm-sponsored and individual community service, engaging personnel in meaningful, hands-on volunteer activities.

This year, Devour Indy attendees have the opportunity to Round Up for Riley and make a donation to support cutting-edge research and family centered care.

Riley Hospital and its regional clinics see more than 300,000 patient visits each year from all 92 Indiana counties.

Riley Hospital is recognized as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation and is the only comprehensive children’s hospital in the state of Indiana.

Restaurants will be Rounding Up for Riley in a variety of ways for Summerfest. Patrons should ask their server how they can make a donation to support Riley Children’s Foundation.

Serving authentic Northern Italian cuisine, executive Chef Glen Urso adds a twist on classic Italian dishes by infusing simple flavors designed to tantalize any palate. Each dish is comprised of fresh, locally sourced ingredients. An open kitchen is central to the restaurant’s design, allowing guests to gaze into the mesmerizing flames from the brick pizza oven as they lick the edges of a wild mushroom pizza perfectly crisping the crust, and watch on as the chefs masterfully compose house made Bolognese precisely pitching in fresh basil and thyme.

Alberto Naranjo, lead bartender/server, prepares the official cocktail of Devour Indy, the False Persona.

Go to www.devourindy.com for a full list of participating restaurants and menu options.

False Persona

Ingredients:

2 oz Plymouth Gin

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

1 oz Prickly Pear Puree

6 Sprigs of Rosemary Garnish: Candied (Sugar) Rosemary Sprig

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a candied rosemary sprig.

