Indy Style

Beauty expert shares the perfect products for your skincare concerns

As we begin to get a little wiser about taking care of our skin, it’s important to think about choosing the products we use each day to target our actual skincare concerns and needs.

Here are the top 3 product recommendations Brandie Price, on-camera image expert, has been making time and time again on client appointments over the past several months. Once you know what you want to target, then it’s just a matter of plugging something into your daily regimen to see the results that you want!

Hydration: Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer is formulated with Olay’s powerhouse peptide formula that features small molecules that penetrate the skin surface, visibly firming skin in just one day. Olay’s highest concentration of peptide molecules have been shown to boost natural collagen production, AND it’s proven to hydrate better than a $400 cream!

Includes dermatologist-recommended ingredients: Vitamin B3: Helps skin retain moisture keeping skin seriously hydrated and aids in surface skin cell exfoliation and regeneration to remove dull skin. Glycerin and Snow Mushroom Extract: Increase moisture levels and improve moisture retention to keep skin hydrated throughout the day. Available on Olay.com or check out your local retailer for curbside pickup!

Dullness: BBBombs Super Greens Cleansing Scrub

Dullness typically comes from surface skin that has died off but still remains on your face. Exfoliation is a great way to target the removal of yesterday’s skin while revealing fresh new skin, but you want to make sure that you are picking something that has ingredients that will help you target overall dullness

Chlorella has vitamins B and C which encourage cell turnover. This is an excellent scrub to reveal brighter, younger-looking skin! This is available on BBBombs.com.

Signs of Aging: Artistry Supreme LX Regenerating Cream

There are many items under this heading, but the main areas of concern are Fine Lines, Wrinkles and creapiness in the eye area. If this is your biggest skincare concern, I’m going to let you in on a little tip—Use your Money products at night time. Your cellular turnover is far greater when you are at rest, so using the more expensive products in your nighttime regimen will help you maintain, or reverse the signs depending on your goal. I use the Artistry Supreme LX Regenerating Cream, both morning and night. This powerhouse cream empowers skin to act up to 15 years younger. This formula uses CellEffect24, 24K Gold and precious Cardiolipin to work with your skin’s natural biorhythm which boosts the skin’s Energy Index 68 times. Available at Artistry.com

Brandie Price is also an insider fashion and beauty expert, on-camera image expert and award-winning celebrity makeup artist.

You can find her at brandiepriceimage.com and on Instagram @brandiepriceimage.