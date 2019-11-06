Begin your Holiday shopping with the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show

What’s in store? What’s new? What can you expect?

At this year’s Christmas Gift & Hobby Show, there is SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE!

Amber got the chance to chat with Show Manager Heather Newsom this mroning, along with the BIG MAN, himself……. SANTA!!



The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a place where thousands of people come together to experience a unique shopping event with one-of-a-kind finds. The show features more than 350 exhibitors along with a Holiday Entertainment Stage sure to put you in the holiday mood. Plus, get the chance to meet Santa!

The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is produced by Marketplace Events, which produces 51 consumer home shows in the U.S., 16 in Canada, five holiday shows, two bridal shows and one spring boutique. The 75 combined events, in 34 markets, currently attract 22,000 exhibitors, 1.9 million attendees and another three million unique web visitors annually.

WHEN: 5 days: Wednesday, November 6 through Sunday, November 10, 2019

WHERE: Indiana State Fairgrounds – West Pavilion

SPECIAL FEATURES: Indiana’s Largest Holiday Shopping Event

Whether you’re looking for a popular Christmas item or a unique handmade gift, you’ll be able to find it at this year’s Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. Search more than 350 vendors under one roof in this exciting five-day shopping event. There truly is something for everyone on your gift-buying list!

Ring in the Holidays with Local Entertainment

More ringing and more singing! Show attendees can enjoy performances from local school choirs, singers, dancers and more — including TWO special performances from the Circle City Ringers handbell ensemble — on the Holiday Entertainment Stage. Listen to heavenly voices and see festive dance performances while you shop for your holiday gifts. There’s fun for the whole family!

All-New LEGO Creation: Bigger and Better!

Doug Davis and his custom LEGO creation company, It’s a Block Party, bring an all-new LEGO creation made just for this year’s Gift + Hobby Show — a Christmas village that’s bigger and better than ever! Built entirely from LEGO pieces, it’s a can’t-miss-it Christmas display.

Be Merrier with Merry Money

Merry Money is back! All show attendees get the chance for some extra green this holiday season. Just register to win Merry Money at the Show Information Booth.

A winner will be drawn every hour throughout the show — all five days of the show — to receive $25 in Merry Money to use at any one vendor of your choice at the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show!

Time for Santa Selfies!

That’s right! You can’t forget to take your picture with Santa. He will be at the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show throughout the show to greet visitors. And he’ll be seated near the show’s live Christmas tree right in the center of West Pavilion. Get in line, and take your best Santa selfie! Ho, ho, ho!

Cherie’s Favorite Finds

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, is known for sharing freebies and strategies for everyday savings along with inspiration for those pursuing a debt-free life. Cherie has appeared on WTHR-TV as a savings expert, and she’s been featured in “The Wall Street Journal” and on Yahoo Finance. Cherie is selecting her favorite finds from this year’s Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. Stay tuned for the must-have gifts she picks from the show!

Give the Gift of Reading

Give the gift of reading or stock up for yourself! The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is featuring more than 20 local authors offering everything from children’s books to fantasy, historical fiction, horror, humor, inspirational, military history, mystery, paranormal, poetry, romance, science fiction, spiritual, suspense, true crime and more!

Celebrate and support the creativity in your community by purchasing personalized, autographed books from your local authors at Booth #306!

Plus:

Hero Day – Sunday, November 10

Pay honor and tribute to all our veterans on Sunday, November 10! All veterans and active duty military get FREE ADMISSION for the day, plus FREE PARKING at the State Fairgrounds. Just bring a valid ID, and come enjoy the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show!

Meet the Beloved Monkey, Curious George

Curious George will be live at the Gift + Hobby Show on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet Curious George, and get your photo taken with the famous monkey. Meet and greets are at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. WFYI also presents Story Time with Curious George at 1 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage!

Check Your Coat and Lend a Hand

Special Olympics Indiana Marion County will have volunteers to check coats and packages while people shop the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. All donations and proceeds at the coat check station go to helping the nonprofit organization with its training and programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities around the world!

Tickets for Life? Yes, Please!

How much do you enjoy the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show? Would you like tickets to go every year for the rest of your life? It’s possible! Visit the Show Information Booth, and sign up to win. One winner will be chosen each day — five winners total — to receive two show tickets for life!

TICKETS: $13 – Adult FREE – Children 12 and under $9 – Seniors (Wed-Fri Box Office Only)

SHOW Wednesday-Thursday 11/6-11/7 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

TIMES: Friday-Saturday 11/8-11/9 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 11/10 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ONLINE Check out the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show website at www.ChristmasGiftandHobbyShow.com and get

DISCOUNT: $2 off adult admission — good every day! Not applicable for senior tickets. Make sure to go online and save!