Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site offers festive holiday tours

You can have a presidential holiday with the Harrisons this year!

Whitney Ball, Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site’s special events and marketing manager, joined us today to share what you can expect their this season.

Bring your family for a festive Christmas tour of the Harrison family home. The year is 1888 and President Harrison, his Ohio family, and the household staff will be home for the holidays. Excited for Christmas Day, they will be wrapping presents, chatting about the upcoming move to Washington, whether or not there will be a Christmas tree in the White House, and personally offering their good wishes to you and yours for the holidays.

Take a tour of this beautiful 10,000 sq.ft. Italianate Victorian family home of President Benjamin Harrison – our country’s 23rd US President (1889-1893) and Indiana’s only President. Built in 1875, the home is beautifully furnished with many of Harrison’s paintings, furniture, and other artifacts including political memorabilia.

Date: Saturday, December 4

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Presidential Site Members: Free | Adults (13-64) $12 | Seniors & AAA Members $11 I Children (5-12) $7 I Pre-school (ages 4 & under): FREE

Holiday Tours of President Harrison’s Home

See the home of Indiana’s only First Family in its holiday splendor and discover past Christmas traditions. Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, the mansion will be decorated for Christmas and will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon to 3:30 p.m. Sundays. Tours start in the Welcome Center, located in the red barn behind the home.

Candlelight Theatre: ‘Tis the Season

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site announces ‘Tis the Season, a Candlelight Theatre Production featuring stories of holiday traditions with characters that leap from the pages of history and legend through wonderful folklore and compelling stories.

Guests will be guided from room to room in President Benjamin Harrison’s home to meet some of our most beloved holiday personalities, alongside lesser known tales and stories that will help enliven and inform your appreciation of the season.

The performances are approximately 60 minutes long; a new performance begins every half hour, with 6 shows each day, 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm and 2:00 pm until 4:30 pm on Sundays.

New: Private performances are available! Purchase a room buyout and bring up to 15 people along with you for a private, heartwarming performance unlike any other.

Performances will sell out! Reservations are required.

Purchase tickets here.

For more information visit, bhpsite.org.