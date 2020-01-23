Best Gifts for New Moms

Life as a new mom can be a bit chaotic, to say the least. During this exciting and stressful time, a great gift can show a new mom that you’re thinking of her, too.
Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Media join us today with some unique gifts for new moms.
Tiny Tags ($70 – $550)
www.tinytags.com
Use code ‘NewYear20’ for 20% off at checkout for next 24 hours
Babo Botanicals
www.babobotanicals.com (also available at Target stores nationwide)
Nooni’s Nursing Bra ($49.99)
www.ShopNoonis.com
Use code ‘PADLESS’ for 20% off your entire purchase (expires March 31, 2019).
Tasty Tie
https://www.tastytie.com
Use code freeship for free shipping
Lily Jade – Caroline vegan leather diaper bag ($159)
www.Lily-jade.com
