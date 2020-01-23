Best Gifts for New Moms

Life as a new mom can be a bit chaotic, to say the least. During this exciting and stressful time, a great gift can show a new mom that you’re thinking of her, too.

Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Media join us today with some unique gifts for new moms.



Tiny Tags ($70 – $550)

www.tinytags.com

Use code ‘NewYear20’ for 20% off at checkout for next 24 hours

Babo Botanicals

www.babobotanicals.com (also available at Target stores nationwide)

Nooni’s Nursing Bra ($49.99)

www.ShopNoonis.com

Use code ‘PADLESS’ for 20% off your entire purchase (expires March 31, 2019).

Tasty Tie

https://www.tastytie.com

Use code freeship for free shipping

Lily Jade – Caroline vegan leather diaper bag ($159)

www.Lily-jade.com

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.