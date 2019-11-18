Best-One’s checklist to prepare your car for winter

It’s time to prepare your car for the upcoming snow season. Today Alaina Williams, Best-One of Indy Assistant Manager, told us how you can make sure your vehicle is in top shape for the cold weather.
Here’s a list of things for you or your mechanic to check before taking the road this winter:
- Battery life
- Brake pads & rotators
- Inspect wiper blades
- Heating system check
- Top off washer fluid
- Antifreeze check
- Tire Inspection
Best-One of Indy is also offering a couple of deals right now. If you buy front premium brake pads, you get the rear free, and if bring in non-perishable items you can get a free pair of wiper blades.
