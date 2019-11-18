Best-One’s checklist to prepare your car for winter

It’s time to prepare your car for the upcoming snow season. Today Alaina Williams, Best-One of Indy Assistant Manager, told us how you can make sure your vehicle is in top shape for the cold weather.

Here’s a list of things for you or your mechanic to check before taking the road this winter:

  • Battery life
  • Brake pads & rotators
  • Inspect wiper blades
  • Heating system check
  • Top off washer fluid
  • Antifreeze check
  • Tire Inspection

Best-One of Indy is also offering a couple of deals right now. If you buy front premium brake pads, you get the rear free, and if bring in non-perishable items you can get a free pair of wiper blades.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BEST-ONE OF INDY.

