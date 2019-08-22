Bicycle Riding Assistance Program Offers “Cycling Without Age”

You may have seen them cruising along the Monon Trail.

Folks in Indy who have limited mobility are “Cycling Without Age,” or CWA, in specialized vehicles called Tri-Shaws.

The CWA Program was started in Denmark in 2012 and is said to give riders more excitement and energy than ever before. And right now in Indy, the program offers riders a chance to get outdoors… for free!

Anthony Barr, Mobile Cyclist, shares how these Tri-Shaws work and what makes them so much more than just a bike!

Tri-Shaw rides are typically 30-45 minutes and begin at facilities that are located on or near accessible trail networks.

Those behind the wheel say they see lots of smiles from folks who get to simply be outside, enjoy nature and enjoy life.

If you would like to offer support or get involved, you can visit:

• https://cyclingwithoutage.com/greater-indianapolis/

• Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CWAGreaterIndianapolis/

To learn more, visit www.mobilecyclist.com.