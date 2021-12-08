Indy Style

Bier Brewery & Taproom serves award-winning bier, warm Bavarian pretzels

Have you ever heard of a half-pound pretzel?

If not, you can try one for the first time at Bier Brewery & Taproom!

This is a family-owned and operated local business that’s been around for 11 years.

Jerry Connor, owner of Bier Brewery & Taproom, joined us today and gave us a taste of their soft and delicious Bavarian pretzels and Biers.

They’ve also created a bier just for the Chriskindlmarkt.

For more information, visit BierBrewery.com. Find Bier Brewery & Taproom on social media @TheBierBrewery.

