Black Friday Deals and Steals

It’s here! The busiest shopping day of the year, but are you prepared to snag the best deals?

Lifestyle experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are with us today to share some great deals on must-have items for the holiday season.

All of the brands featured today are offering deals using code HOLIDAYDEAL now through the end of the day Monday.

BYourBed.com – Free $30 gift card with any $100 order

Busy Beauty – 30% off the Showerless Gift Kit

Sprinkle Pop Shop – 30% off products

Put Me In The Story – 30% off all products

LipLidz – 30% off a 4-pack + free shipping

Learn more about the Capital M moms on their website.