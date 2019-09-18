Boots, Booties, and Shooties: What they are and why you need them

With so many beautiful footwear options available, it can be hard to narrow down the right style to update your wardrobe for fall.

All three of these styles can complete a look, but it’s important to know which is the best strategic option to add value to your style.

Brandie Price, Makeup Artist & Image Consultant, has taken the guesswork out of your shopping experience by compiling proportion information and a few tricks she’s learned over the years:

The Classic Boot- The Classic Boot has been completing outfits for decades. The classic Boot has a shaft that hits at mid-calf to just below the knee and has a way of leveling up any outfit that she is placed with. The Classic Boot works best worn over skinny jeans or with the book ended extremes of skirt length. Mini dresses and Maxi dresses both love a good classic boot, and this will keep your proportions in an ideal perspective. If you have pair of jeans that you would like to wear with a Classic Boot but are having issues with stuffing all that denim into the boot, consider drawing upon your 1988 tight rolling expertise, that will normally do the trick. If you have athletic calves like I do, look for brands that carry what is called an extended calf, this has nothing to do with the boot shaft height, but the boot shaft circumference. Extended varieties usually allow for a quarter inch or more of breathable room.



The Bootie- The Bootie a shorter version of your well-loved boots. Booties are a jack of all trades and a master of many outfits. Booties can be easily worn with pants from flares skinny jeans. These are definitely a must have for ladies who wear mostly denim. They also look great with dresses with a mid to maxi length, but are a little off proportioned with a mini skirt styling. It can elongate your leg too much making your torso look shortened.

The Shootie- Also known as a Bootie’s cute little sister, the Shootie is an incredibly versatile option. These standard shoes with a sturdy base and boot-like detailing can be a total “shoe-stopper”. Shooties work best with a straight leg or boot cut jean, and have a way of proportionately elongating the leg when worn with dresses that hem around the knee or midi length. This is a great way for a lady of shorter stature to appear longer in the leg, which might help her feel more comfortable in a mid-length skirt. This is also your best option of dressing up the latest bike short fashion trend. Proportionately speaking, the Shootie is a winner!

To learn more, visit brandiepriceimage.com.