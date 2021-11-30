Indy Style

Bottleworks’ Chef shares Thanksgiving leftover recipes

The spice in this chili was actually so hot Randy had to get out of the kitchen, literally!

Chef Ricky Hatfield, Bottleworks Hotel’s head chef, joined us today with a couple of Thanksgiving leftover recipe ideas including Turkey Chili Verde with Hominy and Seared Swordfish with Cranberry Sage Butter, Chipotle Sweet Potato Puree, Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pomegranate and Goat Cheese Crumbles

Turkey Chili Verde with Hominy

Taking riffs off of the classic Mexican dish Pozole and combining leftover turkey

For the Chili Verde

1.5 pound Shredded Turkey (preferably dark meat)

1 28 oz can whole tomatillos

2 4 oz can diced green chilis

1 15 oz can cannellini beans

1 12 oz can white hominy

1 ea Large white onion

1 12 oz can Mexican lager

3 quarts turkey stock (from reserved turkey bones) or chicken stock

1 bunch cilantro

1 tbsp coriander ground

2 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp cumin ground

As needed canola oil

Directions:

Heat 2 gallon pot on medium high heat. Add onion and cook until translucent Combine coriander, cumin, garlic and chilis. Deglaze Pan with beer, and reduce by half Add tomatillos and reduce heat to low. Cook for 20 min stirring to break up tomatillos. Combine hominy, beans and turkey. Simmer for 15 min. Serve with Fresh cilantro on top

Fine Dining Leftovers – Seared Swordfish with Cranberry Sage Butter, Chipotle Sweet Potato Puree, Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pomegranate and Goat Cheese Crumbles

For the Fish:

4 5oz portions swordfish

2 tbsp Salt

½ tsp white pepper

2 oz oil

For the Butter:

1 cup Cranberry Sauce leftovers

1 pound butter softened

– whip butter with cranberry until combined and reserve not refrigerated.

For the Sweet Potato Puree:

1 quart Sweet potatoes (warm)

1 ea chipotle en adobo pepper

½ stick butter

¾ cup milk

¼ cup brown sugar

½ tsp salt

Warm sweet potato and combine all ingredients in food processor until blended smooth

For the Brussels:

1 pound brussels sprouts (shredded)

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup goat cheese crumbles

Assembly:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Season and Sear fish in pan with small amount of oil. Once seared on all sides remove from pan. Combine Brussels sprouts in pan and tuck fish in the middle Place pan in oven for 12 min. While fish is cooking warm sweet potato mixture. Plating: Place ¼ of Puree on Plate, ¼ of brussels, portion of fish Top fish with cranberry butter Garnish with goat cheese crumbles and pomegranate seeds

For more information visit, bottleworkshotel.com.