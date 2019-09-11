Bourbon Up Your Fall Cocktail Game

The return to sweater weather also means a return to savoring bourbon! Ocean Prime Bartender Jordan Meinen shows us how to “bourbon up our fall cocktail game!)

About Ocean Prime: Ocean Prime is a modern American restaurant and lounge from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. With stunning settings, a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and steaks and truly genuine hospitality, Ocean Prime is an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge.

Here’s more, as told by Jordan:



• VIP treatment is a standard at Ocean Prime and the options we offer guests as part of our beverage program are no exception

• This spring, associates at Ocean Prime Indianapolis participated in a bourbon blending workshop with a representative from Woodford Reserve to create a one-of-a-kind selection to be served in-house

• Ocean Prime was the first restaurant to participate in an offsite bourbon blending program with Woodford Reserve

• Woodford Reserve sent Ocean Prime Indianapolis three single barrel samples of Woodford Reserve, which were then blended at the associates’ discretion into three, two-barrel batch blends (the smallest small-batch of bourbon possible)

• From those blends, the Ocean Prime Indianapolis team selected their favorite batch blend of Woodford Reserve, which is now only available at Ocean Prime Indianapolis

• Viewers may not know that all bourbons are whiskey, but not all whiskeys are bourbon! Bourbon can be made anywhere in the U.S., but only the state of Kentucky (where Woodford Reserve is located) can produce bourbon and actually label it as that

• When it comes to Ocean Prime’s Woodford Reserve custom blend and how best to enjoy it, it can be a very personal choice for guests

• Bourbon purists like to drink it neat, which means that the bourbon is served at room temperature and without ice

• A glass of bourbon on the rocks creates the perfect chill and many believe the addition of water acts as a flavor enhancement

• Ocean Prime has added a unique touch in order to create the perfect chill to our custom blend with a large format ice cube branded with the Ocean Prime logo (large cubes melt slowly and provide the least amount of dilution)

• The complex, well-rounded flavor associated with Woodford Reserve also elevates the taste experience of many cocktails, including the classic Manhattan

• The perfect fall fruit drink, Ocean Prime’s Blackberry Bourbon Barrel, featuring bourbon, Blackberry Reduction and Chicory Pecan Bitters is a delicious combination for showcasing this smoky spirit

• This fall guests are invited to pair their favorite fall spirit with Ocean Prime’s impressive menu of pristine seafood and prime steaks

• Located in the Keystone Crossing Corridor near the Fashion Mall, Ocean Prime is the perfect choice for everything from sipping bourbon on the OP Terrace with a group of friends to an indulgent dinner with family any day of the week.

