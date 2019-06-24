Bourbon vs wine, the rules of food and beverage pairings

Do YOU know the rules of pairing bourbon vs. pairing wine?

Brandon Ford, Advanced Sommelier, Director of Beverage for Hyde Park Restaurant Group, shares the “do’s and don’ts”!



Here are today’s pairings:

Hyde Park Selection Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Bourbon & Hartford Court “Land’s Edge” Pinot Noir paired with Wagyu Beef Carpaccio.

Hyde Park Selection Jefferson’s Ocean Single Barrel Bourbon & Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon paired with the Steak Luck: 40 Day Dry Aged Bone-In New York Strip with a bleu cheese crust and bordelaise sauce.

Hyde Park Selection Maker’s Mark 46 Single Barrel Bourbon & Inniskillin Vidal Ice Wine with Cheesecake.

About Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse:

The Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse is a classic American steak concept developed in 1988 by the Hyde Park Group of Beachwood, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb. Since its debut, the Hyde Park Group has expanded to 6 restaurants in greater Cleveland with further growth into Columbus, Akron, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Daytona Beach & Sarasota, including a dozen Hyde Park Prime Steakhouses, and four independent steak & seafood restaurants.

While Hyde Park Prime Steakhouses maintain all the trappings of the classic American steakhouse, the chef-inspired menus, modern stylish décor, vintage alcohol and wines offerings… are a nod to a new generation of beef connoisseurs, celebrities and young rat packers… male & female alike.

The Hyde Park Group was founded by Rick Hauck of Cincinnati & Joe Saccone of Philadelphia, who met in 1978 while employed by a large hotel management company.

Today, the Hyde Park Group employs over 850 full & part time associates.

Current plans call for development of up to ten new steakhouses in the mid-Atlantic, mid-west and southeastern states.

